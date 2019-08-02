Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
(812) 951-2131
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
Dr. Gary W. McClary


1944 - 2019
Dr. Gary W. McClary

Floyds Knobs - Dr. Gary W. McClary, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. He was born October 30, 1944 in Evansville, IN the son of James H. and Luella Martin McClary. He was a 1967 graduate of University of Evansville and a 1977 graduate of Indiana University Dental School. He was a member of the Indiana Dental Association and past president of the Southern Indiana Dental Association and owned and operated Dr. G.W. McClary, DDS. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carolyn Anne (Bentley) McClary. He is survived by three daughters, Amy Lewis (Tony) of Georgetown, IN, Anne Otis of Park Hills, KY, and Jennifer McClary of Jeffersonville, IN; brother, Randall Lee McClary (Sue) of Evansville, IN and a sister, Peggy Moyers (Smitty) of New Albany, IN; three grandchildren, Jule, Tearsa and Gage (Brooklyn) Lewis and Molly and Declan Otis. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, IN. Pastor John Stamper will officiate. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery in Palmyra, IN. Visitation will be from 2 PM to 8 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 and 10 AM to 11 AM on Tuesday also at the funeral home in Georgetown. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the at 115 W. Washington St. Ste 1180-S, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
