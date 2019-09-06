Services
Louisville - Gary Hines, 70, passed away unexpectedly on 9/4/19. He is survived by his wife, Jayne Girolami Hines, son Dave Hines, daughter in law Becky Hines, step son Joel Langemaat(Tara), step daughter Andrea Nichols (Patrick), and 6 grandchildren (Quinn, Graham, Landon, Ava, Sophia, and Gerrit).

Visitation will be on 9/ 9 at Highlands Funeral Home with a funeral service on 9/10 at Harvey Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
