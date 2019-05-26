|
|
Gary Wayne Miller
Louisville - age 60, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was retired from Arrow Electric where he was better known as Straw Boss.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Saundra Miller; father, Freddie Miller; and son, Joshua Miller.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Kelly Miller; mother, Mary Zipperlein Miller; brother, Chris Miller; the love of his life, his granddaughter, Stevie Rae Miller; sweetheart and partner, Nicky Abegg; and lots of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; friends, Tobias White, and Vicki and Jerry Constantine, and many others.
To Honor Gary's Life, A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2 - 8 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to (stjude.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019