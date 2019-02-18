Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Vance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Wayne Vance Obituary
Gary Wayne Vance

Louisville - passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Born in Louisville, he was a retired electrician and project manager for Naval Ordnance and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Vance.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Charlotte Wilkerson Vance; sons, Tim Vance (Kim) and Craig Vance (Shelley); grandchildren, Ryan, Jonas, Emily, Cole, and Katie; brothers, Ricky Vance (Donna) and Steve Vance; and sisters, Charlotte Reed (Conrad), Janice Hall (Doug), Connie Peerce (Tony), and Kay Followay (Jim).

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to curepsp.org or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.