Gary Wayne Vance
Louisville - passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Born in Louisville, he was a retired electrician and project manager for Naval Ordnance and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Vance.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Charlotte Wilkerson Vance; sons, Tim Vance (Kim) and Craig Vance (Shelley); grandchildren, Ryan, Jonas, Emily, Cole, and Katie; brothers, Ricky Vance (Donna) and Steve Vance; and sisters, Charlotte Reed (Conrad), Janice Hall (Doug), Connie Peerce (Tony), and Kay Followay (Jim).
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to curepsp.org or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019