Louisville - Gary Wildt, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease because of Agent Orange exposure.
Gary was born on March 18, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky. Gary was a Blue Water Vietnam Veteran, and served in the Navy aboard the USS New Jersey. Gary attended Southeast Christian Church. Gary was retired from the United Postal Service and was a family man and a good provider. He was an avid hiker and loved the outdoors, and was a member of the Second Saturday Serenity Hiking Club. Gary enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and traveling. He was quick witted and had a dry sense of humor and loved to make people laugh, but he also had a quiet and contemplative side. But above all, he was a good man.
Gary is survived by his loving Wife Sandra J. (Phipps) Wildt, Son, Christopher Wildt (Meredith), Daughter, Melissa Barlar (Zach), Daughter, Jessica Schweitzer Rodman (Andrew), Daughter, Dawn Lindsey (Charles), Son, Brad Meredith, Brother, Gerald Wildt, Grandchildren: Alison Wildt, Ethan Wildt, Avery Schweitzer, Jackson Schweitzer, and Emery Rodman.
Because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, A graveside service for Gary will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gary and his family would like to give special thanks to Hosparus S.E. of Louisville, for all their care, compassion, and comfort.
The family requests that contributions in Gary's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville .
