Gary Wooden
Louisville - William "Gary" Wooden, 79, passed into eternal life Friday, August 9, 2019.
Gary was a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church, a graduate of Male High School and holds an associate's degree from U of L. He was a consultant for Comfort Systems USA and the former owner of the old Rademaker Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ora Dell Wooden and is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Barbara Whitmer; children, Jamie Gatewood (Mike), and Aaron Wooden (Sara); grandchildren, Lauren and Jordan Gatewood; and sister, Brenda Blankenship (Joe).
His funeral is 11:30 am Tuesday at Highland Park First Baptist Church, 7321 Billtown Rd, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is 2:00-8:00pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, and after 10:00am Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to his church.
