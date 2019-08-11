Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Park First Baptist Church
7321 Billtown Rd,
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Highland Park First Baptist Church
7321 Billtown Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Wooden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wooden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Wooden Obituary
Gary Wooden

Louisville - William "Gary" Wooden, 79, passed into eternal life Friday, August 9, 2019.

Gary was a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church, a graduate of Male High School and holds an associate's degree from U of L. He was a consultant for Comfort Systems USA and the former owner of the old Rademaker Corporation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ora Dell Wooden and is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Barbara Whitmer; children, Jamie Gatewood (Mike), and Aaron Wooden (Sara); grandchildren, Lauren and Jordan Gatewood; and sister, Brenda Blankenship (Joe).

His funeral is 11:30 am Tuesday at Highland Park First Baptist Church, 7321 Billtown Rd, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is 2:00-8:00pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, and after 10:00am Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to his church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now