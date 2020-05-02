Gary Young



Louisville - Gary Young, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1949 to Joseph and Isabel Young (both deceased). He is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Young.



Gary was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps, the U. S. Army and retired from the Louisville Army Corp of Engineers. He was a member of Fern Creek United Methodist Church. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and street rod events. Most of all Gary loved being with his family.



Gary is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Pamela Young, and his children, Jessica Young, Michele Young (Matthew), Gary D. Young (Sarah); brother Joseph Young (Sharon), sister Teresa Young.



A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. Gifts or donations may be made to Fern Creek United Methodist Church.













