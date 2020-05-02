Gary Young
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Young

Louisville - Gary Young, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1949 to Joseph and Isabel Young (both deceased). He is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Young.

Gary was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps, the U. S. Army and retired from the Louisville Army Corp of Engineers. He was a member of Fern Creek United Methodist Church. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and street rod events. Most of all Gary loved being with his family.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Pamela Young, and his children, Jessica Young, Michele Young (Matthew), Gary D. Young (Sarah); brother Joseph Young (Sharon), sister Teresa Young.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. Gifts or donations may be made to Fern Creek United Methodist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved