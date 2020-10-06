1/1
Gavin P. Reherman
1976 - 2020
Gavin P. Reherman

Louisville - 44, of Louisville, departed this earth on October 4, 2020 at his home.

Gavin was born April 20, 1976 in Louisville KY, the son of Mary Ann (Ochs) Frederick and Dr. Leo Reherman.

Gavin attended Saint Xavier and Trinity High Schools in Louisville, and briefly attended N. Kentucky University. He founded AcuDent Paintless Dent Repair in 2004 and built it from a mobile business to one of the premier PDR shops in the Midwest, serving thousands of customers. He was also an avid real estate developer who successfully built a portfolio of properties throughout the Louisville area. Gavin was a passionate small business owner and was a huge advocate for the potential of every child, seeking to serve as an example for students who didn't feel comfortable in the classroom.

As a teenager, Gavin discovered his gift for music, becoming a successful dance music DJ. Known affectionately as "DJ Booth", a name which truly showed Gavin's incredible sense of humor, Gavin travelled extensively, playing music for people from coast to coast. His showmanship was exceptional and his infectiously positive spirit commanded attention from all who encountered him on or off the dancefloor.

Gavin's life forever changed when he met the love of his life, Lauren in 2004. They were partners in life, love, and devotion to family, Gavin and Lauren shared the successes and challenges of life together with tenacity. His friends will tell you that he knew how lucky he was, as he always put family first in every decision that came before him.

The role Gavin was most proud of was that of Daddy. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his three best friends: Mary, Elizabeth, and Catherine. He walked a fine line between mature role model and joining them in innocent play and contagious laughter. He was constantly reassuring them of his love for everything they are, and all that he hoped for their futures.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his older brother, Lee.

Gavin is survived by his loving wife, Lauren (Charmoli) Reherman; daughters, Mary (8), Elizabeth (6), and Catherine (3); Father, Dr. Leo J. Reherman (Cheri); brother, Clay (Christine); nephews Clay Jr. and Sean; niece Edith; his beloved lab: Charlie; Mother-in-law, Peggy Charmoli and sister-in-law, Sarah Charmoli; the AcuDent family, and innumerable close family and friends whom he loved immensely.

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4-8 pm at Highlands Funeral Home; 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville KY 40205. Due to current Covid restrictions, an intimate Catholic Funeral mass will be held Friday at St. Raphael the Archangel Church. A celebration of life will be held Friday at Woodhaven Country Club at 12:00 pm, 7200 Woodhaven Rd. Louisville KY 40291

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for the family may be made to the St. Raphael Capital Campaign, 2141 Lancashire Ave., Louisville, KY 40205.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Woodhaven Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
