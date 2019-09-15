Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Young Heid Mathis


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gayle Young Heid Mathis Obituary
Gayle Young Heid Mathis

New Albany - Gayle Young Heid Mathis passed away Sunday at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born in New Albany, Indiana on October 11, 1941. Gayle was the youngest of three children. She was proceeded in death by her father, James A. Young and her mother, Elizabeth Young; one brother, Arlin Young (Dona) and one sister, Mary Alice Young. She is survived by her husband, John W. Mathis; two daughters, Connie Staser (Donnie) and Marsha Ward; two grandsons, Jason Staser and Matt Staser (Sarah) and two great-grandsons, Matthew Jr. and Nicholas Staser. Gayle was a member of Community Christian Church in Jeffersonville, Indiana and retired from the United States Census Bureau in 2005.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3-8 pm at Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral Service will be take place on Wednesday at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now