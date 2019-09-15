|
|
Gayle Young Heid Mathis
New Albany - Gayle Young Heid Mathis passed away Sunday at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born in New Albany, Indiana on October 11, 1941. Gayle was the youngest of three children. She was proceeded in death by her father, James A. Young and her mother, Elizabeth Young; one brother, Arlin Young (Dona) and one sister, Mary Alice Young. She is survived by her husband, John W. Mathis; two daughters, Connie Staser (Donnie) and Marsha Ward; two grandsons, Jason Staser and Matt Staser (Sarah) and two great-grandsons, Matthew Jr. and Nicholas Staser. Gayle was a member of Community Christian Church in Jeffersonville, Indiana and retired from the United States Census Bureau in 2005.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3-8 pm at Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral Service will be take place on Wednesday at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019