Gaylord "Gayle" Bernard BallardLouisville - Born March 31, 1931 he played football and graduated valedvictorian for his class from Flaget.He attended Annapolis and graduated with honors and devoted 20+ years.Later in life he graduated from Harvard Business School then U of L Law School in which he pursued another 20+ career with the Louisville Air Pollution Control Board.He is survived by his wife Nancy (Tuck) and his 2 sons Bernie (Carol) and Bill (Supita) and his 2 grandsons.There will be no public service and if you wish to honor him please send a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project