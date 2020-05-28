Gaylord "Gayle" Bernard Ballard
Louisville - Born March 31, 1931 he played football and graduated valedvictorian for his class from Flaget.
He attended Annapolis and graduated with honors and devoted 20+ years.
Later in life he graduated from Harvard Business School then U of L Law School in which he pursued another 20+ career with the Louisville Air Pollution Control Board.
He is survived by his wife Nancy (Tuck) and his 2 sons Bernie (Carol) and Bill (Supita) and his 2 grandsons.
There will be no public service and if you wish to honor him please send a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Louisville - Born March 31, 1931 he played football and graduated valedvictorian for his class from Flaget.
He attended Annapolis and graduated with honors and devoted 20+ years.
Later in life he graduated from Harvard Business School then U of L Law School in which he pursued another 20+ career with the Louisville Air Pollution Control Board.
He is survived by his wife Nancy (Tuck) and his 2 sons Bernie (Carol) and Bill (Supita) and his 2 grandsons.
There will be no public service and if you wish to honor him please send a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.