Gaylord Bernard "Gayle" Ballard
1931 - 2020
Gaylord "Gayle" Bernard Ballard

Louisville - Born March 31, 1931 he played football and graduated valedvictorian for his class from Flaget.

He attended Annapolis and graduated with honors and devoted 20+ years.

Later in life he graduated from Harvard Business School then U of L Law School in which he pursued another 20+ career with the Louisville Air Pollution Control Board.

He is survived by his wife Nancy (Tuck) and his 2 sons Bernie (Carol) and Bill (Supita) and his 2 grandsons.

There will be no public service and if you wish to honor him please send a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
