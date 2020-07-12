1/1
Genata Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genata's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genata Roberts

Scottsville - Genata Berry Roberts, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Scottsville, Ky. on July 11, 2020

Born in Tracy, KY to the late Leo Berry and Winnie Alice Harrison Berry, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Roberts. Mrs. Roberts was saved as a teenager at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and was a regular attender of Martinsville Missionary Baptist. She retired from South Central Bell in Louisville, KY and was a lifetime member of Communication Workers of America and Telephone Pioneer's of America. Never afraid of hard work she loved her family, friends, farm and career, always putting her heart and soul in all she did, from picking blackberries for friends to feeding her cows. She will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her brother, Noah Berry (Maybell) of Scottsville, her sister Theresa Rhoten (Cotton) of Louisville, KY, and dear nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be July 14, 2020 from 2 to 8 PM and Funeral will be July 15, 2020 at 11 AM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Online condolences and full obituary at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home
201 N. Court Street
Scottsville, KY 42164
(270) 237-3114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved