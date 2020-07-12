Genata Roberts
Scottsville - Genata Berry Roberts, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Scottsville, Ky. on July 11, 2020
Born in Tracy, KY to the late Leo Berry and Winnie Alice Harrison Berry, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Roberts. Mrs. Roberts was saved as a teenager at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and was a regular attender of Martinsville Missionary Baptist. She retired from South Central Bell in Louisville, KY and was a lifetime member of Communication Workers of America and Telephone Pioneer's of America. Never afraid of hard work she loved her family, friends, farm and career, always putting her heart and soul in all she did, from picking blackberries for friends to feeding her cows. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her brother, Noah Berry (Maybell) of Scottsville, her sister Theresa Rhoten (Cotton) of Louisville, KY, and dear nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be July 14, 2020 from 2 to 8 PM and Funeral will be July 15, 2020 at 11 AM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
