|
|
Gene A. Lyons
Jeffersonville - Gene A. Lyons, age 77, of Jeffersonville, IN, died Dec 8, 2019 at Norton Healthcare Pavillion in Louisville, Ky.
Mr. Lyons retired from Brinly-Hardy after forty plus years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Julia J. Lyons; seven children, Todd Lyons (Sheila), Kim Lyons, Missy Thompson (Dennis), Lisa Clements (Rex), Gregory Howell (Kelly), and Michael Howell (Cinnamon). Nineteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his mother Katherine Elizabeth Whisman and his father, Hickman Lyons, and his son Johnny Ray "Happy" Howell.
A Celebration of Life services will be held at the family home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center, 315 E. Broadway, 6th Floor, Louisville, KY 40202.
Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Lyons family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019