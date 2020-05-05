Gene Edward Miller
Gene Edward Miller

Louisville - 75, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was one of the greatest men, husband, father, papaw and a hard worker. Gene was also a US Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Dulice Miller; siblings, Kay, Joebill, Junior and Mike.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lauretta Miller; daughters, Jeannie (Donnie) Jackson and Melinda Jean (George) Hoskins; son, Gene Raymond Miller; brother, James Patterson; sisters, Jackie Kuehner, Betty Fuller, Wanda Thompson and Kathy Landrum; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and uncle, Carl Miller.

A private service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
At Funeral Home
MAY
8
Burial
Louisville Memorial Gardens West
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
