Gene Edward Miller



Louisville - 75, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.



He was one of the greatest men, husband, father, papaw and a hard worker. Gene was also a US Army veteran.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Dulice Miller; siblings, Kay, Joebill, Junior and Mike.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lauretta Miller; daughters, Jeannie (Donnie) Jackson and Melinda Jean (George) Hoskins; son, Gene Raymond Miller; brother, James Patterson; sisters, Jackie Kuehner, Betty Fuller, Wanda Thompson and Kathy Landrum; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and uncle, Carl Miller.



A private service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.













