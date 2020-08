Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gene's life story with friends and family

Share Gene's life story with friends and family

Gene Edward Young



Scott County Coroner's Office in Indiana is searching for any family for Gene Edward Young, born August 25, 1951. Mr. Young passed away August 5, 2020 in Austin, Indiana.



If anyone has any information please contact the Scott County Coroner's Office at 812-794-3236.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store