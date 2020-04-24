|
Gene Givan
Louisville - Gene Windell Givan, 89, passed away at his home on Wed, April 23, 2020. He was a Louisville native and a US Navy veteran. A photographer, he retired from the State of Kentucky where he worked in Public Information, Tourism, and the Film Office. He was a long-time member of Epiphany Catholic Church. He is predeceased by his mother, Mildred J. Miller, and step-father, Raymond Miller, his father, Oliver K. Givan, and step-mother, Virginia (Jakie) Givan.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Allen Givan; children, Lisa Greene (Gary), Anita J. Lenhart, Jackie Lawrence (Wendell), Michael Lenhart, Amy Allen (Johnny); grandchildren, Lindsay Robl (Mike), Amanda Lawrence, Tom Lawrence, Meredith Lawrence, Charlie Allen, Avery Allen; great grandson, Evan Robl; sister Jena Greene; and nephew, Kevin Greene.
Services are private. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mass of the Air or Dare to Care.
Arrangements under the direction of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village. To sign Gene's online register book, please visit us at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020