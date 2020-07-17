1/1
Gene "Rusty" Graham
Gene "Rusty" Graham

Louisville - 89 years of age, passed away peacefully in her home on July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bethel Kincaid and her son, Ronald Goodman.

Retirement came after working twenty-eight years for Jefferson County. She was a Deputy Sheriff in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and then moved to the Department of Corrections where she became the first woman ever elevated to the position of Major.

Gene loved family, friends, her animals, and the study of Astrology. She was a respected member of the Astrological Society of Kentucky. The Society was the source of many lifelong friendships.

She is survived by her son Donald Goodman (LaDonna), a step-son Kevin Kincaid (Diane), two brothers, Denny Norris (Diane) and Richard Johnson, a niece Tracy Willham (Todd), six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Gene the Matriarch of the family is lovingly remembered by the following nieces and nephews: Steve, Danny, Adam, Denise, Willie, Phyllis, and Teddy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. with burial to follow at Cave Hill. Visitation will be after 10 am Monday.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
