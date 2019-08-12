Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Resources
Gene Hobbs


1941 - 2019
Gene Hobbs Obituary
Gene Hobbs

Hillview - Mr. Gene Hobbs, age 78, of Hillview, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mr. Hobbs was born in Salem, IN on January 2, 1941 to the late Earl B. and Beatrice Tush Hobbs. He retired from fairground maintenance after 22 years of dedicated service, was an avid U of L fan, Baptist by faith and he was a member of Bullitt Lodge #155 F & AM.

His parents and two brothers, Marshall and Lloyd Hobbs preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 21 years, Judy Mae Hobbs; his children, Earl G. Hobbs of Brownstown, IN, Tracy Hampton of Louisville, KY and Laura Childress (Matthew) of Hillview, KY; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Owen Hobbs (Debby) of Louisville, KY and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
