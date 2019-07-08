|
Gene L. Heustis
Louisville - Gene L. Heustis, 93, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.
He was a World War II Navy veteran in an Air Group assigned to the USS Ticonderoga. Gene was the owner operator of Heustis Service Center on Frankfort Ave for 44 years. A founding member of St. Leonard parish, the founder of Frankfort Ave business association and the originator of the Crescent Hill 4th of July Antique Car parade.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Gohmann Heustis and grandson, Tim Whalin.
He is survived by his children, Suzi Traughber (Tom), Sally Whalin (Dave), Tim Heustis (Helen), Eddie Heustis (Anne Barnett), Peggy Heustis (John Gowin) and Geri Szymanski (Mark). Grandchildren, Sarah Traughber, Anna Drane (Michael), Becca MacGilvray, Sara Candler (Dennis), Jake Heustis (Ali), James Heustis (Raven), Beth Heustis (Vaughn Corum), Kate Melican, Sean Melican and Alaina Szymanski. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Kathy Weiderhold and staff of THRIVE Memory Care.
A Mass of Christian Celebration will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, July 11, at St. Leonard Catholic Church 440 Zorn Ave. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son - Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019