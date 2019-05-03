|
Gene Lashley
Louisville - Gene Lashley, 86, of Louisville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark Lashley; sisters, Edith Harp and Ruth Payne; and brother, Pat Lashley. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Kaye Lashley; daughter, Donna (Scott) Lashley; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Lashley; and 5 grandchildren. The Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton at 12pm. Memorial Donations in Gene's name can be made to Mass of the Air or Hosparus. Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019