Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Kentucky Derby Museum at Churchill Downs
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
French Logan Cemetery
Burkesville, KY
1940 - 2019
Louisville, KY - Gene P. Logan, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

He was born on November 1, 1940 in Cumberland County, Kentucky to Ralph and Evelyn Gray Logan. Gene was a tour guide at the KY Derby Museum, honorably served in the US Marine Corp, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Gene loved his family and had a great love of life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 56 years, Julia Ann Kraft Logan, and sister, Roberta Bowling. He is survived by his son, Steven P. (Renae) Logan, daughter, Caroline (Charles) Downs, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister, Mara (Lacey) Little, and brother, Ralph (Gilda) Logan.

A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 6 pm at the Kentucky Derby Museum at Churchill Downs. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Graveside Services will take place on Wednesday at 2:00 pm CST at French Logan Cemetery in Burkesville, KY

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
