Gene Raymond Hatfield
Louisville - Gene Raymond Hatfield, Sr., 84, husband to Sharon Hatfield, passed away on Friday May 17, 2019.
He is preceded in death by a brother Frank Hatfield.
Gene was a retired pipefitter with Local 502, a member of 9th & 0 Baptist Church, and a Mason in Robinson Plum Lodge # 266.
Besides his wife of 47 years, he is survived by his children, Deb Hatfield (Sue LaRue), Pam Steiger (Al), Cheri Noon (Pat), Chuck Hatfield, Bo Hatfield (Cynthia) along with 8 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by siblings, Mary Hatfield Oliva (Kenneth), Charles "Puckett" Hatfield (Marcia), John Hatfield, Jr. (Sue), and Robert "Rip" Hatfield.
Visitation will be Monday, May 20th from 1-7 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway with funeral services on Tuesday May 21st at 10:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Louisville, KY 40223. (502-996-4520)
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019