Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Gene Raymond Hatfield Obituary
Gene Raymond Hatfield

Louisville - Gene Raymond Hatfield, Sr., 84, husband to Sharon Hatfield, passed away on Friday May 17, 2019.

He is preceded in death by a brother Frank Hatfield.

Gene was a retired pipefitter with Local 502, a member of 9th & 0 Baptist Church, and a Mason in Robinson Plum Lodge # 266.

Besides his wife of 47 years, he is survived by his children, Deb Hatfield (Sue LaRue), Pam Steiger (Al), Cheri Noon (Pat), Chuck Hatfield, Bo Hatfield (Cynthia) along with 8 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by siblings, Mary Hatfield Oliva (Kenneth), Charles "Puckett" Hatfield (Marcia), John Hatfield, Jr. (Sue), and Robert "Rip" Hatfield.

Visitation will be Monday, May 20th from 1-7 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway with funeral services on Tuesday May 21st at 10:00 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Louisville, KY 40223. (502-996-4520)

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
