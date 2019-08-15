Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Renfro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Raymond Renfro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Raymond Renfro Obituary
Gene Raymond Renfro

Louisville - Gene Raymond Renfro, 83, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. Gene was born to the late Benjamin and Mabel Renfro in Louisville, KY. He was a graduate of DuPont Manual High, Class of 1953. Gene retired from General Electric and was a member of Eastside Christian Church. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Louisville Model Car Club.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Ursel Renfro, daughter Tina Ray (Michael), grand-daughter Erica Eason (Jacob), and great-grandchildren Lucas and Lillian Eason.

Preceding him in death was his brother, David Renfro, and sister, Norma Searcy.

Family will accept guests from 4-8 PM on Friday August 16th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral Service will be at 10 AM Saturday August 17th.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now