|
|
Gene Raymond Renfro
Louisville - Gene Raymond Renfro, 83, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. Gene was born to the late Benjamin and Mabel Renfro in Louisville, KY. He was a graduate of DuPont Manual High, Class of 1953. Gene retired from General Electric and was a member of Eastside Christian Church. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Louisville Model Car Club.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Ursel Renfro, daughter Tina Ray (Michael), grand-daughter Erica Eason (Jacob), and great-grandchildren Lucas and Lillian Eason.
Preceding him in death was his brother, David Renfro, and sister, Norma Searcy.
Family will accept guests from 4-8 PM on Friday August 16th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral Service will be at 10 AM Saturday August 17th.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019