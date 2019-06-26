Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Pewee Valley - Gene Allen Skiles passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro. He was born April 25th, 1943 in Louisville. Gene was a graduate of Butler High School, class of 1961, served in the US Air Force during Vietnam, and graduated from Murray State University in 1971. He worked as a CPA until retiring from LG&E.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Eaton; father, Walter (Jack) Skiles; and sister, Sharon Skiles.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda Haynes Reynolds; sons, Stephen (Christa) and Alan (Melinda); grandchildren, Morgan, Brooke and Trevor; stepsons, Jon (Jen) Reynolds and Ben (Heather) Reynolds; and grandchildren, Alex and Emma.

Funeral service will be Saturday, 11 am, Stoess Funeral Home , Crestwood. Visitation will be Friday 3-7 pm and Saturday, from 10 am until time of service. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019
