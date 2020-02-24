Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Gene Stephen Wickham

Gene Stephen Wickham Obituary
Gene Stephen Wickham

Louisville - Gene Stephen Wickham, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on February 21, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1959 to the late Roy and Billie Wickham.

Gene earned his PhD from Indiana University and his Juris Doctor from University of Tennessee. At Duke University, he was awarded the NIH Post Doctoral fellowship. Gene was employed for many years as a research biologist and attorney. Most of all, Gene was a devoted son, brother and uncle.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister Jennifer Spalding (John); nieces Lauren and Olivia Spalding; and loyal furry companion Buddy.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4:00-8:00 pm Thursday, February 27 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
