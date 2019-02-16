|
Gene Wenger Hovendon
Louisville - Gene Wenger Hovendon, 89, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Louisville East Post Acute.
He was born November 17, 1929 in Lancaster, PA a son to the late Walter Hovendon and Mary Mark Hovendon.
Gene worked for Ford Motor Company for 36 years, was an Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Beargrass Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Michael G. Hovendon and a brother, John.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Georgia Anne Yates Hovendon; daughter, Karen Anne Hovendon; grandchildren, Christopher M. (Marissa) Hovendon and Jennifer Fabian (Eric); three great-grandchildren, Bryce Hovendon and Jud and Deric Fabian; brother, Walter "Toie" Hovendon; sister, Ann Spencer; sister-in-law, Velma Conry and her two children, Deb An Hill and Janet Lee Conry a many other loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019