Geneva Ann HelmsLouisville -Geneva Ann Helms, 86 of Louisville passed away peacefully June 27, 2020 at Baptist Health. She was a native of Virginia and a former employee of Standard Oil Company.Geneva was a preceded in death by her loving husband and Ford retiree, Carlenus Helms.She is survived by her son and his wife, Stephen and Eva Helms; sister, Helen Francis (Floyd); grandchildren, Austin and Erica Fitzpatrick.Her service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Due to the pandemic the family requests face masks and social distancing.