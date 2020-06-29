Geneva Ann Helms
Louisville -
Geneva Ann Helms, 86 of Louisville passed away peacefully June 27, 2020 at Baptist Health. She was a native of Virginia and a former employee of Standard Oil Company.
Geneva was a preceded in death by her loving husband and Ford retiree, Carlenus Helms.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Stephen and Eva Helms; sister, Helen Francis (Floyd); grandchildren, Austin and Erica Fitzpatrick.
Her service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to the pandemic the family requests face masks and social distancing.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.