Geneva Ann Helms
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Ann Helms

Louisville -

Geneva Ann Helms, 86 of Louisville passed away peacefully June 27, 2020 at Baptist Health. She was a native of Virginia and a former employee of Standard Oil Company.

Geneva was a preceded in death by her loving husband and Ford retiree, Carlenus Helms.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Stephen and Eva Helms; sister, Helen Francis (Floyd); grandchildren, Austin and Erica Fitzpatrick.

Her service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Due to the pandemic the family requests face masks and social distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-7084
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved