Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Geneva Brown Hairston

Geneva Brown Hairston Obituary
Geneva Brown Hairston

Louisville - Geneva Brown Hairston, 80, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Geneva leaves a grief-stricken husband of 62 years, Paul; two daughters, Pamela Hinson and Angela Hairston; three grandsons, Joshua, Jesse, and Jeremiah; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Cecil and Ruth Brown.

Geneva retired from the Federal Census Bureau and attended Saint Mark Methodist Church. She was an arduous homemaker, loving mother, and devoted wife. Geneva was indeed an angel flying too close to the ground!

Visitation will be held 10 to 11 am on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY followed by the Funeral Service at 11 am in the Chapel. Burial will be at Moffett Cemetery in Milton, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
