Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
311 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Geneva Cissell Obituary
Geneva Cissell

LaGrange - Geneva Logsdon Cissell 87, of LaGrange, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Preceding her in death were her husband, William P. Cissell and daughter, Cheri Erpelding.

Survivors include her children, William R. Cissell (Paula), Andrew Cissell and Tony W. Cissell (Leslie); grandchildren, Stephanie R. Cissell and Billy Erpelding; great grandson, Kane Cissell.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation from 2-6 PM on Sunday.

Memorials to Baptist Health Foundation for LaGrange.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
