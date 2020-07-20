Geneva Meredith RiggsShepherdsville - Geneva Meredith Riggs, age 93 born March 25, 1927, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky was welcomed to her eternal home on Friday, July 18, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. For the past 6 years she was a resident at Elmcroft Senior Living in Mt. Washington. Mrs. Riggs was a longtime member of Knopp Avenue Holy Baptist Church and retired from Bullitt County Health Department after 30 years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dumah Riggs; parents, Oral and Edna Meredith; siblings, Earl Meredith, Harold Meredith, Betty Wright Graham, Ronald Meredith, and Diana Lombard. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Janice Darlene Forester, Michael Riggs (Wanda); grandson, Jason Riggs; granddaughter, Selena Saltsman; great-granddaughter, Lila Riggs; siblings, Vincent Leroy Meredith, Delores Green, Linda Rayhill, and Stephen Meredith; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 6pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends and Family may pay their respects on Friday from 2pm until 5:30pm. The funeral at 6pm will be private for family only due to COVID regulations. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health or her church.