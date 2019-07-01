|
Geneva Nell (Nichols) Worley Love
Palmyra - PALMYRA: Geneva Nell Nichols Worley-Love, 94, of Palmyra, Indiana passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29th at The Villages of Silvercrest in New Albany, Indiana of natural causes. She was born March 4, 1925 in Monroe, Kentucky, daughter of the late William Clarence and Helen Hensley Nichols of Seymour, Indiana. Geneva was a lifelong homemaker whose priorities were her faith, her family, and her quilting. She was a member of the South Liberty Church of Christ and later the Palmyra Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Gwendel Carroll Worley and Clarence Adrian Love. Her sisters Eunice Elaine Bierly-Hester-Casey, Laura Frances (Edward) Field, Dorothy Christine (Riley) Hash, and Margolene Virginia Spicer-Wilson; her brothers, Ray Wallace (Florence) Nichols, James Harold (Audrey) Nichols, Ralph Thomas Nichols who died at two-days old, Ernest Leon (Norma) Nichols, and Elmer (June) Nichols; a son, Donald Wayne Worley who died at childbirth; and a grand-daughter, Lorri Sue Gettelfinger.
Geneva is survived by her children: Carolyn Sue (Bill) Peters of Louisville, Kentucky, Karla Kay (Tony) Uhl of Greenville, Indiana, Robert Wayne Worley of Louisville, Kentucky, Wanda Fae (David) Dietrich of Palmyra, Indiana, and Rhonda Rae (Ed) Drabek of Martinsburg, Indiana; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and three stepchildren. One sister, Helen Faye (Roy) Stein of Seymour, Indiana; Sisters-in law, Melba Jean (James) Denny of Nashville, Tennessee and June (Elmer) Nichols of Seymour, Indiana;
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Love Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Martinsburg Cemetery in Martinsburg, Indiana. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Love Funeral Home in Palmyra, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to Hosparus Southern Indiana 502 Hausfeld Lane, New Albany, Indiana 47150 or , 225 North Michigan Ave. F117, Chicago, IL. 60601.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 1, 2019