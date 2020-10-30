Geneva Whitlock
Louisville - Geneva Whitlock 9/1/1930 - 10/22/2020
Mom, Mamaw, Mamaw Jenny, 90, of Louisville went to the Lord October 22, 2020 passing at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Lebanon Jct. KY and spent time growing up in Gravel Switch KY. as well as Louisville. She married William in 1951 and was employed a short time with a Louisville Cigar Manufacturer and Tobacco company until starting a family in 1954. She enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful roses, and was a huge fan of Redbirds Baseball and later watching grandson and then great grandson play baseball and other sports. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter in dance competitions in high school and in recent year's elementary school basketball, she was loved by all kids. Geneva loved vacation trips to many places with her daughter including major league ballparks.
Geneva was preceded death by her parents Lindsey O. and Edith Rodgers and her husband William F. Whitlock. Left to cherish her memory are three children, Michael ( Dianne ) Whitlock, Sheila Whitlock and Sandy ( Chris ) Sanders. Grandchildren are David ( Tonya ) Whitlock, Emmalee Whitlock, Joshua Byrum and Christie Knuckles. great grandchildren Hunter Whitlock, Ashley Fitch, Tyler Knuckles, Casey and Jaylen Blair. great great grandchildren Carlee Raine Knuckles and Cainnen Knuckles.
Visitation will be Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 at 4pm - 8 pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday Nov4, 2020 at 10 am at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona with burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery outside of Campbellsville KY. In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com
to leave your online condolences for the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation