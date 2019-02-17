Genny Crawley



Louisville - CRAWLEY, GENEVA INEZ ROBERTS SINE,



a Louisville native, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2019 in Tega Cay, South Carolina at age 92.



She graduated from Okolona High School and later attended the University of Louisville where she completed her BA in Education. She earned her MA from Notre Dame University and then attended John's Hopkins University working toward a PhD in Southern History.



She was first a Mother, but became an award winning scholar and an intrepid advocate for at-risk students in alternative learning settings. She helped to establish Jefferson County's first Youth Development Program to ensure a last-chance opportunity for hundreds of young women to graduate high school. Her educational outreach extended to teaching at Pee Wee Valley Women's Detention Center and the Jefferson County Jail. She later taught in Baltimore, MD, Grand Junction and Gateway, CO, Carlsbad, NM and Las Vegas, NV where she ended her career teaching Adult Education at age 70.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mae Roberts; brother, Donald Roberts; sister, Dulcie Wright; and her beloved husband, Richard A. Crawley.



She leaves behind her three children, Rick Sine (Edie) of Seattle, WA, Glenda McCartney of Las Vegas, NV and Dale Sine (Liz) of Seneca, SC; grandchildren Rob Sine, Abigail Sine, Chris Sine (Rachel), Duncan McCartney and Jenn Fulmer (Thomas); great-grandchildren Ella, Olivia, Allan and Jack; and 10 beloved nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 at 10 a.m. followed immediately by a Service at 11 a.m. at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY. There will be a reception immediately following the service.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the or to the educational institution of your choosing.