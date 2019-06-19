|
Genon Ginn Hensley
Louisville - Genon Ginn Hensley, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. She was born January 21, 1942 in Bedford, KY to the late Hubert and Anna (Murphy) Ginn. Genon grew up in Trimble County and Carrolton. She graduated from Georgetown College and the University of Louisville School of Law.
She worked in Administration at the University of Louisville and as General Counsel for the administration of County Judge/Executive Dave Armstrong. Later in life she practiced law in Bedford and LaGrange, KY. During this time she also served as the City Attorney to several small cities. She attended Woodland Baptist and Southeast Christian Church.
Genon was known for her sense of humor, and could always be counted on to help someone in need. She adored her grandchildren, and was a wonderful Nonny to them.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori Hensley (Clay Johnson) of Chicago, IL, and three young grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Anderson (Gary) of Hanover, IN; Sandra Guerin (Terry) of Anderson, IN; Hubert Ginn (Connie) of Nashville, TN; Michael Ginn (Shannon) of Owenton, KY; Carla Petrzika (Ed) of LaGrange, KY; and Connie Disbro (Adam) of Carrollton, KY; along with many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019