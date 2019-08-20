|
Genrose Mather Houze
Louisville - Genrose Mather Houze was born on February 3, 1931 to Malcolm and Annie (Connor) Mather and died at age 88 on August 17, 2019. After graduating from Louisville Girls High School in 1948 ½, she worked as administrative assistant at Walnut Street Baptist Church. As a lifetime member of Walnut Street, she found great purpose in serving her church through leadership roles in her Sunday school class, the children's ministry, activities ministry and Women's Missionary Union (WMU). In 2005 she was inducted into the Women of Walnut Street Hall of Faith in recognition of her faithful service to God and her church. She also served for several years on the Residents' Council where she warmly welcomed new residents to Treyton Oak Towers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Richard Alston Houze D.M.D. For almost forty years she worked as dental assistant alongside him in his practice. Her life was spent fostering and nurturing friendships, some of which spanned seventy years. She was blessed with many long-time friends including patients, high school girlfriends, church friends, and neighbors.
She is survived by her children: Elizabeth Geoghegan (Richard), Richard Jr. (Beth), Timothy of Indianapolis, Indiana (Lisa), and Gayle Watson of Columbus, Ohio (Dan); eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary at Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1101 S. Third Street. The family will receive visitors prior to the service in the church chapel from 10:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. A private burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family extends gratitude to the staff of Treyton Oak Towers for their dedication and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Treyton Oak Towers Foundation, 211 West Oak Street, Louisville, KY 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019