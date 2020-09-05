Geoffrey H. LeeLouisville - Geoffrey H. Lee, 93, of Louisville passed away September 5, 2020.Geoff was born January 7, 1927 to the late Reginald and Ethel Lee of Swindon, England. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Sonia June Lee and beloved dog Lily. His nephew Chris (Tracey), niece Jenny (Peter) of England, nephew David (Linda) of Canada and his niece Georgina (Patrick) of Jamaica.Geoff Joined the British Army at the age of 17 and trained at Sandhurst graduated as a Lieutenant and served his country in Africa.He joined the British American Tobacco Company in 1948. He was sent to Jamaica where he met his wife. He was transferred to Panama for three years, then to Nicaragua for four years and returned to Panama as CEO of the Company until 1970. He then joined Brown and Williams on the International side traveling the world until 1987.Geoff was a keen golfer and a avid animal lover. He and his wife were Founders of the Animal Care Society, the first no kill shelter in the area.Many thanks to his home helper Mary Kalb and to HOSPARUS for their loving care.Burial will be private.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40245, or HOSPARUS.