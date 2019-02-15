|
George A. Earls
Louisville - George A. Earls, 92 of Louisville, passed away February 11, 2019. He was the son of the late George and Margaret Earls. George served in the Navy, worked on the railroad, and eventually retired from General Electric. He enjoyed bowling, golf, the Cincinnati Reds Baseball, and U of K basketball. George was also a devoted member of Dixie Valley Church of God.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years: Margaret "Dolly" Hill Earls; his brother: James (Doris) Earls; his sister: Shirley Vento; his children: Bill (Cathy) Earls and Debbie (George) Glassner; 4 grandchildren: Brittney (Jerry) Sampson, Michael (Kristin) Earls, Somer (Steve) Dowell, and Amber Earls; and 3 great-grandchildren: Matthew, Hunter, and Avery.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Arch L Heady Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-6 PM Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019