George A. Knott, Sr.
Louisville - 78, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church, Fairfield, KY, a former member of the original Petersburg Motorcycle Club, and a current member of the Trail Blazers Motorcycle Club.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Knott; children, Georgia Mae Knott, Delores Dudley (Randolph), Robin Knott, Ronesha Knott, George Knott, Jr. (Stephanie), and Robert Knott (Teri); siblings, James Knott (Marilyn), Robert Knott (Darlene); 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Visitation: 5-8pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Forest Tabernacle Church, 4205 E. Indian Trail. Funeral: 11am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the church. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.