|
|
George A. Russell, Sr.
Louisville - George A. Russell, Sr. 84 of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019
He was retired as the General Manager for J.W. Russell Electric Company.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary L. Russell, his parents, John and Helen Russell, two sisters, Lillian Lindsay and Betty Newman and one brother, William Russell.
George is survived by his sons, George Russell, Jr. and Steven Russell, 5 grandchildren, Robin Russell, Chris Russell, Sam Russell, Dustin Bowman and Desirae Bowman and one brother, John Russell, Jr.
Visitation will be Monday February 25th, from 1PM to 8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 1 PM at the Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019