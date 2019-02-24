Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Russell Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George A. Russell Sr. Obituary
George A. Russell, Sr.

Louisville - George A. Russell, Sr. 84 of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019

He was retired as the General Manager for J.W. Russell Electric Company.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary L. Russell, his parents, John and Helen Russell, two sisters, Lillian Lindsay and Betty Newman and one brother, William Russell.

George is survived by his sons, George Russell, Jr. and Steven Russell, 5 grandchildren, Robin Russell, Chris Russell, Sam Russell, Dustin Bowman and Desirae Bowman and one brother, John Russell, Jr.

Visitation will be Monday February 25th, from 1PM to 8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 1 PM at the Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now