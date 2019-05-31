George Adron Gray



Sellersburg - George Adron Gray, 94, of Sellersburg, Indiana, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. George was a proud veteran of the United States Navy who served during World War II. He was very strong in his faith. He attended Graceland Baptist Church and privately taught Bible classes for 35 years. George worked in management at International Harvester for over 25 years until his retirement and was an avid golfer up until the age of 92.



He was born on February 14, 1925 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to the late Benjamin and Addie (Kennedy) Gray. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his Wife, Elena Gray; Son, George Lee Gray; and Sister, Stella Hall.



George is survived by his Daughter, Rhonda (Tom) DiCicco; Daughter, Connie (Mike) Robards; Daughter-In-Law, Bonnie Gray; Brothers, Ernest Gray and Delbert (Kay) Gray; Sister, Beulah Bunch; 12 Grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Monday, at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Kentucky.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019