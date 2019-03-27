Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
George Alan Thomas Obituary
George Alan Thomas

Louisville - George Alan Thomas, 84, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sue Thomas; and his brothers, Jack and Dick Thomas.

George was an avid golfer. He played with his group 3-4 times weekly, and also volunteered at First Tee. He loved all sports, and a favorite pastime was watching sports with friends. George will be remembered for his frequent anonymous charity donations and his random acts of kindness.

He is survived by his son, Kelby Thomas (Melissa); daughter, Noley Hedges (Brad); grandson, Bryce Hedges; and granddaughter, Alexandra Hedges.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10a-2p on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
