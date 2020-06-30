George Ann Green LambLouisville - George Ann Lamb, 81, died June 29, 2020 peacefully in her daughter's home. She was a native of Harlan, KY., and attended St. Catherine College.She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse from Norton Hospital after 17 years as a labor & delivery technician as she was fondly known as the "twin lady". She enjoyed her time living at Miralea playing bridge and was an avid book reader.Preceded in death by her husband, Russell Dale Lamb, son, Gregory Michael Lamb, and sister, Teresa Trantham. Survived by three sons, Tim Lamb (Susan Burns), Chris Lamb (Christine), Joseph Lamb (Donna), four daughters, Michele Richardson (Arnie), Maureen Lamb, Teresa Owens (David), Julia Lamb (John Newton), three brothers, Michael, Richard, and Louis Green, sister, Margaret Priola. Seventeen Grandchildren and Ten Great-Grandchildren.Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church; 914 Old Harrods Creek Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.Memorial gifts may go to the Gregory Lamb Scholarship Fund - Trinity High School, 4011 Shelbyville Road; Louisville, KY 40207