George Anthony Vogt Sr.
Louisville - 96, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 at the Nazareth Home with his family by his side. He retired from DeHart Paint & Varnish Company and was a proud Marine Corps WW II Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Doris C. (Schoenbachler) Vogt; brother, John Wellman Vogt and sister, Marian "Becka" Carroll.
George is survived by his daughter, Linda Vogt Baldwin; sons, George A. (Barbara) Vogt, Jr., Gilbert K. (Christine) Vogt and Glenn A. (Wanda) Vogt; brother, Walter W. Vogt; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. On Monday, July 8, 2019, a visitation and funeral mass will be held at the Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road. Visitation at the home will start at 9:30 with his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.
A special thanks to the Nazareth Home for their special care and attention over the years. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 5, 2019