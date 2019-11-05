Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
George Austin Jr.


1929 - 2019
George Austin Jr. Obituary
George Austin, Jr.

Louisville - age 89, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on December 11, 1929 to the late George and Winnie Austin. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of employment and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maretta Austin; and brother, Richard Austin.

George is survived by his children, Monica Johnson (Gary), Melanie Austin, and Sharon Dedman; grandson, Zachary Johnson; brother, Floyd Hester (Jan); and fur grandchild, Bella.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville, KY 40299. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Friday at Owen Funeral Home Jeffersontown.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
