G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eastern Star Baptist Church,
2400 Howard Street;
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Eastern Star Baptist Church
George B. "Appleseed" Page

George B. "Appleseed" Page Obituary
George B. "Appleseed" Page

Louisville - 60, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Page Bond and Rhonda Page Shavers (David); a Sister-in-law, Janet Page; a brother-in-law, Howard Danzy; Aunt, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation: 10-12 p.m. with funeral at 12 p.m. both Friday at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 2400 Howard Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
