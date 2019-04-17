|
George B. "Appleseed" Page
Louisville - 60, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Page Bond and Rhonda Page Shavers (David); a Sister-in-law, Janet Page; a brother-in-law, Howard Danzy; Aunt, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation: 10-12 p.m. with funeral at 12 p.m. both Friday at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 2400 Howard Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019