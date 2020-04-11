|
|
George Berry, Sr.
Louisville - Entered into rest on April 8, 2020.
He was retired from the LAP Ford Motor Company. Mr. Berry was a sergeant in the National Guard, a member of the Shively Masonic Lodge 951, Scottish Rite, Kosair Shrine and Kosair Director Staff.
He was preceded in rest by his wife, Patricia.
Mr. Berry is survived by his sons, George Berry, Jr. and Chris Berry (Emilie); daughters, Rhonda O'Neal and Mignon Dennison (Allen); grandchildren, Dylan and Bobbi and many others; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Elder; and a brother, Tim Berry.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, his funeral services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Kosair Shrine.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020