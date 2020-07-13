George "Art" BickelLouisville - 93, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 in his caregiving daughter's home in Hodgenville. Art was an electrician with IBEW Local 369, a Knights of Columbus Monsignor Bouchet Council, a member of St Clements, now St Peter the Apostle and their Friendship Club, a volunteer with Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hosp. and the Derby Museum, a US WWII Navy veteran, and a former Hearse driver for Funeral Auto.He is preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Bickel. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Harrison (David); son, Mickey Bickel( Cathy); brother, Rev. Kenneth Bickel; grandchildren, Jessica Dunn (Jeremy), Michael Harrison (Heather), Julia Deckard (Seth), and Eric Bickel (Santanna); eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.The funeral Mass is 8:30 a.m. Friday at his church, St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.