Pastor George Blevens
Shepherdsville - The Lord called Pastor George Blevens home into the loving arms of his Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the pastor of the Gospel of Truth Church in Shively, KY. He was born on March 12, 1942 and he gave his heart to the Lord and received the Baptism of the Holy Ghost at the age of 7. He loved the Lord and loved helping God's people. He began preaching in 1970 at the Gospel Assembly Church in Campbellsville, KY, later he also became pastor of the Gospel Assembly Church in Mt. Sherman, KY. In 1989 he also became pastor of the Gospel Assembly Church in Louisville, KY. He was the pastor of three churches for several years. Then in May of 1991 the Louisville church moved to Shively and became the Gospel of Truth Church where he was pastor when the Lord called him home. Bro. George preached in over 100 churches across the United States as well as the Gospel of the Kingdom Campground in Shepherdsville.
He was preceded in death by his precious wife, Gloria Shanks Blevens; his father, William Allen Blevens; mother, Nora Lee Perkins Blevens; sisters, Juanita Gilbert, Naomi Gilbert, and Gladys Nell Riggs.
He is survived by his children, Theresa Gail Nugent (James), Melissa Lee Bacon (Terry), Cynthia Lynn McMurphy (Donald), George Allen Blevens, Jr. (Robin), and Jeremy Wayne Blevens (Becky); fourteen grandchildren; twenty great- grandchildren; along with other family members; his church family; and many friends.
His funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Gospel of Truth Church, 4201 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Thursday and on Friday, February 20-21, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Gospel of Truth Church, P.O. Box 91372 Louisville, KY 40291-0372. (Checks must be made payable to "Gospel Assembly Church").
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020