George C. Curington, Jr.
Louisville - 61, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Doris J. Curington and George C. Curington, Sr. (Brunhilda); daughter, LeShaneal Shaw; siblings, LaTonya Dooley (Rick), Terriell and Joseph Curington, Sr. (Claudia), Derrick Bowden; companion, Lishey Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and friends from California and Kentucky.
Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 Lampton St., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019