Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Curington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George C. Curington Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George C. Curington Jr. Obituary
George C. Curington, Jr.

Louisville - 61, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.

He is survived by his parents, Doris J. Curington and George C. Curington, Sr. (Brunhilda); daughter, LeShaneal Shaw; siblings, LaTonya Dooley (Rick), Terriell and Joseph Curington, Sr. (Claudia), Derrick Bowden; companion, Lishey Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and friends from California and Kentucky.

Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 Lampton St., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now