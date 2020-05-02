George Cain
Louisville - George Cain, 83, U of L football trailblazer and business man, passed away Thursday at Baptist East. Originally from Middletown OH, he was the son of George and Pauline Jones. Recruited in 1954, Mr. Cain was one of the first African-Americans to play University of Louisville football. He played during Louisville's first bowl game, the victorious 1958 Sun Bowl Championship. In 1987, he was inducted into the U of L Athletic Hall of Fame. Mr. Cain received his Business Management degree from UofL. He became an early investor in fast food franchises, successfully operating multiple Long John Silvers & Rally's restaurants until his retirement in 2002. Mr. Cain was an active staple within the community, volunteering at St. John's Center and as a voluntary probation officer. A member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Mr. Cain was an avid motorcyclist and sports enthusiast. He is survived by his wife Esther Lively Cain, his daughters Gigi (Antonio) and Andie (Michael), three grandchildren Jillian, Jacqueline, and Alexander, and two great-grandchildren Jordan and Elijah. He also leaves a brother, and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be private, directed by Evergreen Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at later date, following the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
Louisville - George Cain, 83, U of L football trailblazer and business man, passed away Thursday at Baptist East. Originally from Middletown OH, he was the son of George and Pauline Jones. Recruited in 1954, Mr. Cain was one of the first African-Americans to play University of Louisville football. He played during Louisville's first bowl game, the victorious 1958 Sun Bowl Championship. In 1987, he was inducted into the U of L Athletic Hall of Fame. Mr. Cain received his Business Management degree from UofL. He became an early investor in fast food franchises, successfully operating multiple Long John Silvers & Rally's restaurants until his retirement in 2002. Mr. Cain was an active staple within the community, volunteering at St. John's Center and as a voluntary probation officer. A member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Mr. Cain was an avid motorcyclist and sports enthusiast. He is survived by his wife Esther Lively Cain, his daughters Gigi (Antonio) and Andie (Michael), three grandchildren Jillian, Jacqueline, and Alexander, and two great-grandchildren Jordan and Elijah. He also leaves a brother, and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be private, directed by Evergreen Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at later date, following the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.