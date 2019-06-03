|
|
George Chandler
- - George Chandler passed away on May 27 at the age of 65. He was born in Louisville, KY on September 29th, 1953. He was the son of Mary Jo and Gordon Chandler. George graduated from St Xavier High School and held various work positions through-out his career. He was a proud veteran of the US army having served six years with the 101 Airborne Division.
George is survived by his two sons Michael (Becca) and Richard (Sarah). He is also survived by a brother Michael (Joan), sister Betsy Jones and ex-wife Susan. George also had two nieces and several cousins. He had a special relationship with his friend Michele.
George had a sharp mind and a keen interest in politics and history. He will be missed by all.
George will be buried at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 3, 2019