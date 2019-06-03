Resources
More Obituaries for George Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Chandler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Chandler Obituary
George Chandler

- - George Chandler passed away on May 27 at the age of 65. He was born in Louisville, KY on September 29th, 1953. He was the son of Mary Jo and Gordon Chandler. George graduated from St Xavier High School and held various work positions through-out his career. He was a proud veteran of the US army having served six years with the 101 Airborne Division.

George is survived by his two sons Michael (Becca) and Richard (Sarah). He is also survived by a brother Michael (Joan), sister Betsy Jones and ex-wife Susan. George also had two nieces and several cousins. He had a special relationship with his friend Michele.

George had a sharp mind and a keen interest in politics and history. He will be missed by all.

George will be buried at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.